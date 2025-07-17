Italy slams Israel over deadly attack on Catholic church in Gaza

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday slammed Israel's deadly attack on a Catholic church in Gaza.

Two women were killed in the attack, according to press reports.

"Israeli raids on Gaza also hit the Holy Family Church. The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable," Meloni wrote on X.

No military action can justify Israel's actions, she said.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also described the attack as a "serious act against a Christian place of worship," adding that it is "time to stop and find peace."

"The attacks by the Israeli army against the civilian population in Gaza are no longer acceptable," Tajani wrote on X.