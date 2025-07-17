Israel strikes 3 churches in Gaza since start of war

Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip has not spared places of worship, with at least three churches being struck since the war began in October 2023, including the only Catholic church in the enclave.

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes targeted the Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, injuring several displaced Palestinians, including parish priest Gabriel Romanelli. According to Gaza's Civil Defense Agency, two elderly civilians were killed in the attack.

Romanelli was transferred to the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries to his leg.

In a statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the strike, saying the church had sustained serious damage and that Romanelli was among those wounded.

The Israeli army said it was reviewing the circumstances of the attack and claimed that it takes "every effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, including religious sites."

The Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, has been sheltering both Christian and Muslim families displaced by the war. It is considered a central spiritual and cultural hub for Gaza's Christian community and has served as a refuge for civilians throughout the conflict.

Thursday's strike marked the latest in a series of Israeli attacks on churches in Gaza. Two other major churches have been targeted since the war began:

Saint Porphyrius Church

Located in Gaza City's Zeitoun district, Saint Porphyrius Church is the oldest in the enclave and the third oldest Christian church in the world, dating back to the 5th century.

On Oct. 10, 2023, Israeli strikes caused serious damage to the church compound. Nine days later, on Oct. 19, a second Israeli strike hit the church directly, destroying part of the structure and killing and injuring several displaced civilians who had sought shelter inside.

The church, named after Gaza's 5th-century bishop Porphyrius, also houses his tomb.

Gaza Baptist Church

The Baptist Church, affiliated with the Anglican Episcopal Church of Jerusalem, was founded in 1882 and serves around 200 members. Its compound includes multiple floors dedicated to prayer, education, and medical care.

On Oct. 17, 2023, an Israeli airstrike hit the courtyard of al-Ahli Arab Hospital, which is part of the Baptist Church compound. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, around 500 displaced civilians and patients were killed. The attack sparked global outrage.

Rights groups and legal observers have warned that targeting places of worship violates fundamental rights enshrined in international humanitarian law, including the right to freedom of religion and the protection of religious sites.

The Geneva Conventions prohibit attacks on civilian infrastructure, including houses of worship, unless they are being used for military purposes-a claim Israel has not substantiated in these cases.

In addition to churches, Israel has also destroyed dozens of mosques during the conflict, with many others severely damaged, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing over 58,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.