IN PHONE CALL, ERDOĞAN TELLS SYRIAS AL-SHARAA ISRAELI AGGRESSION POSES A THREAT TO ENTIRE REGION

"Israel's attacks on Syria is unacceptable, Israeli aggression poses a threat to entire region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa during a phone call on Thursday.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 17,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed Israel's attacks on Damascus in a phone call on Thursday, Türkiye's presidency said, adding Erdoğan had voiced support for Damascus.

The presidency said Erdoğan told Sharaa that Israel's attacks were unacceptable and a threat to the entire region, and Ankara welcomed a ceasefire reached with Syria's Druze.

Sharaa thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye's support in protecting Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, it added.