IN PHONE CALL, ERDOĞAN TELLS SYRIAS AL-SHARAA ISRAELI AGGRESSION POSES A THREAT TO ENTIRE REGION

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed Israel's attacks on Damascus in a phone call on Thursday, Türkiye's presidency said, adding Erdoğan had voiced support for Damascus.

The presidency said Erdoğan told Sharaa that Israel's attacks were unacceptable and a threat to the entire region, and Ankara welcomed a ceasefire reached with Syria's Druze.



Sharaa thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye's support in protecting Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, it added.







