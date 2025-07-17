FRANCE URGES ISRAEL TO AVOID UNILATERAL ACTION, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR SYRIAS SOVEREIGNTY

France on Thursday reiterated its commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling on Israel to refrain from any unilateral actions amid ongoing tensions in the Suwayda region.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed "grave concern" over continued violence in Suwayda despite a disengagement deal reached the previous night, urging all parties to respect the ceasefire, ensure civilian safety, and restore humanitarian access.

The ministry voiced support for Syrian transitional authorities and local leaders working toward a lasting agreement through dialogue. It also welcomed efforts to investigate abuses committed against civilians and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

"France reiterates its commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and calls on Israel to refrain from any unilateral action," it said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot recently held talks with his Syrian and Israeli counterparts, as well as Jordanian officials and the US special envoy for Syria, to promote de-escalation, the ministry added.

- Clashes in Suwayda, Israeli attacks

⁠On July 13, small-scale clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze armed groups in Suwayda.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in attacks by Druze groups against security forces deployed to the area.

After the clashes escalated, a ceasefire was reached between the parties.

The ceasefire was broken shortly thereafter, and the Israeli army carried out attacks targeting Syrian security forces.

On July 16, the Israeli air force struck the Syrian presidential compound, the General Staff Headquarters and the Defense Ministry in the capital.

On the same day, a ceasefire was reestablished between the government and local groups in Suwayda, while Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on Damascus and Daraa.

Since the security forces have withdrawn from Suwayda, it is estimated that hundreds have been killed in the fighting and Israeli attacks.