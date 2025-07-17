BENIGN VEIN ISSUE BEHIND TRUMPS SWOLLEN LEGS: WHITE HOUSE

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic but benign vein condition after seeking medical examination for swollen legs, the White House said Thursday.

The presidential physician found Trump, 79, has "chronic venous insufficiency" -- a condition where damaged leg veins fail to keep blood flowing properly -- Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, calling it a "benign and common condition."

Responding to speculation over recent photos showing bruising on Trump's hand, Leavitt said "this was consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."









