Iran, China discuss Israel conflict, potential military cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the recent war with Israel and broader bilateral ties during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.



According to a statement from Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments following the ceasefire, and the two diplomats explored "opportunities and potential for developing relations" on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, Tehran is seeking to deepen military cooperation with China, according to a recent analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US think tank.



Reports suggest Iran is considering purchasing Chinese fighter jets to modernize its ageing air force. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied reports that Iran is acquiring Chinese air-defence systems.



Under pressure from long-standing international sanctions, Iran has focused in recent years on expanding its domestic arms industry and enhancing military ties with Russia. Tehran has been attempting to procure Russian Su-35 fighter jets, but without success so far.



Despite Iran's overtures, analysts view the prospect of a comprehensive military partnership between Tehran and Beijing as unlikely.



