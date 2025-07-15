Top US Democrat slams Supreme Court ruling in favor of Trump gutting Education Department

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for President Donald Trump to resume mass layoffs at the Department of Education.

"Disgusting," Schumer said Monday on X.

His remarks came after the nation's top court on Monday overturned a lower court ruling that had blocked mass layoffs and other efforts to dismantle the department, advancing the Trump administration's agenda to reduce the federal government's role in education and shift greater authority to the states.

The decision allows the administration, for now, to move forward with mass firings that eliminated nearly half of the agency's workforce in March, along with other measures like transferring control of the federal student loan portfolio.

Schumer said Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon "want to take a chainsaw" to public education in America, firing thousands and walking away from millions of students.

"All they want to do is impose their ideology on our kids' education and tear it apart. This isn't streamlining. It's sabotage. And it's American kids paying the price," he added.

Earlier, McMahon welcomed the ruling, saying the department will move forward with its workforce reduction and continue its efforts to shift educational authority back to the states.