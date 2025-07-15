Saudi Arabia decries Israel’s ‘blatant aggression’ on Syria

Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday Israel's "blatant and ongoing aggression" on Syria as a "flagrant violation of international law."

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Riyadh has been closely following developments in Syria and expressed support for the Syrian government's efforts to restore stability and safeguard national unity.

"Saudi Arabia expresses its satisfaction with the measures taken by the Syrian government to achieve security and stability, preserve civil peace, and restore sovereignty across Syrian territory in a way that maintains Syria's unity and meets the aspirations of the Syrian people," it said.

The ministry strongly condemned Israel's continued airstrikes in Syria, calling them "a flagrant violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement" between Syria and Israel.

It renewed its call for the international community to stand with Syria and to take a firm position against the escalating Israeli attacks.

Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes targeting southern Syria's Suwayda governorate and Daraa in the country's southwest on Tuesday.

The attacks came as Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda following negotiations with local community leaders.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda.