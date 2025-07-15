RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV DISMISSES TRUMPS THEATRICAL ULTIMATUM ON SANCTIONS

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow "didn't care" about what he described as the "theatrical ultimatum" U.S. President Donald Trump issued to the Kremlin a day earlier.

Trump on Monday announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees a peace deal on Ukraine. The sanctions threat came with a 50-day grace period.

"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences," Medvedev wrote on X.

"Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn't care," he added.





















