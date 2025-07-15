 Contact Us
News World Russia's Medvedev dismisses Trump's 'theatrical ultimatum' on sanctions

Russia's Medvedev dismisses Trump's 'theatrical ultimatum' on sanctions

"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences," Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote Tuesday on X. "Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn't care," he added.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 15,2025
Subscribe
RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV DISMISSES TRUMPS THEATRICAL ULTIMATUM ON SANCTIONS

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow "didn't care" about what he described as the "theatrical ultimatum" U.S. President Donald Trump issued to the Kremlin a day earlier.

Trump on Monday announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees a peace deal on Ukraine. The sanctions threat came with a 50-day grace period.

"Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences," Medvedev wrote on X.

"Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn't care," he added.