RUSSIAN, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS TEHRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAM ON SIDELINES OF SCO MEETING IN CHINA

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the crisis around Iran's nuclear program at a meeting in Tianjin, China.

Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties continued their exchange of views on issues related to the regional and international agendas that are of mutual interest. Once again, emphasis was placed on the importance of resolving the crisis around Iran's nuclear program exclusively through politico-diplomatic means in accordance with international law norms," it said.

The ministers agreed on future contacts at various levels, the ministry noted.

The meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Tianjin serves as a preparatory stage for the SCO summit, scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in the same city.