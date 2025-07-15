Rubio discusses Ukraine, Iran in joint call with British, French, German foreign ministers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a joint call Monday with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK to coordinate efforts on Iran's nuclear program and the ongoing war in Ukraine, said the State Department.

In the call with his Transatlantic Quad counterparts, Rubio emphasized the need to ensure that "Iran does not develop or obtain a nuclear weapon," according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

He also underscored that it remains a "priority of President (Donald) Trump to bring the (Russia-Ukraine) war to an end through a durable negotiated settlement," she added.

The discussion came a day after Trump threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on countries doing business with Russia if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days.

He also announced that US-made Patriot air defense systems and other advanced weapons would arrive in Ukraine "within days" through NATO countries, which will pay for and distribute them.