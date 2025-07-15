Multiple large grass fires break out across London

Firefighters are tackling a series of large grass fires that have broken out across London following several days of scorching temperatures.

The largest incident is in Dagenham, where more than 100 firefighters have been deployed to Beam Valley Country Park.

The blaze, which is estimated to cover 20 acres (8 hectares) of grass and shrubland, prompted the evacuation of nearby residents as a precaution.

The London Fire Brigade has described the fire as "large and challenging," with crews working through the evening to bring it under control.

Shortly after the Dagenham fire was reported, emergency services were dispatched to other incidents across the capital, including Hornchurch and Walthamstow.

In Walthamstow, 60 firefighters and eight fire engines are battling flames near Coppermill Lane.

The wildfires follow a separate blaze in Rainham, where fire spread dangerously close to residential areas.

The recent spell of extreme heat has raised concerns about the increasing risk of wildfires in urban green spaces as London experiences prolonged periods of hot and dry weather.