Zelensky submits draft bills to parliament on extending Ukraine’s martial law, mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday submitted draft bills to the country's parliament to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

The two draft bills were posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, stating that martial law and mobilization would be extended until Nov. 5.

If signed into law, the bill on general mobilization will enter into force on Aug. 7, while the bill on martial law will take effect on the date of its publication.

Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched what it described as a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The measures have since been extended multiple times, with the most recent extensions signed into law in April.