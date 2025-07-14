News World Two Patriot systems are being prepped for Ukraine: Pistorius

A meeting between German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Monday concluded with Pistorius announcing that two Patriot systems are being readied for delivery to Ukraine.

The delivery of two Patriot systems for Ukraine is being prepared, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in Washington on Monday after meeting with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.



The delivery is to be financed by Germany. However, the final technical, logistical and financial details still need to be clarified, Pistorius after his talks with the US defence secretary.



These "appear to be solvable for both of us, so we will get to work quickly," Pistorius added.



Ukraine urgently needs additional air defence systems, Pistorius asserted.



In a telephone conversation a few weeks ago, he had made the suggestion to Hegseth to buy two Patriot systems from the US in order to deliver them to Ukraine.



There are now two options: Either Germany buys two immediately available systems from US stocks, which are then delivered directly from there to Ukraine.



Or the German armed forces, or Bundeswehr, initially provides Ukraine with two of its systems and later receives replacements from the US.





The Patriot missiles can be used to intercept enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.



The targets can be hit at a distance of around 100 kilometres and at altitudes of up to 30 kilometres. The mobile launch station resembles a large lorry and contains up to four launch containers.



According to the US military, a total of up to 16 defence missiles can be loaded, depending on the configuration.



The German defence minister was in the US capital on his first visit since US President Donald Trump took office in January.



The visit had been expected to focus on the delivery of further air defence systems to Ukraine.



At the start of the talks, Pistorius assured Hegseth that Germany would continue to play a strong and reliable role in the NATO alliance.



Germany was determined to play its part in building a more efficient, reliable and resilient Europe.



Trump's turnaround on sanctions against Russia likely played a role in the talks. The US president has threatened Russia's trade partners with massive tariffs if there is no "deal" in the Ukraine war in the next 50 days.



Trump on Monday announced his intention to sell Patriot weapons systems for Ukraine to European allies including Germany.



"We've made a deal today where we're going to be sending them weapons, and they're going to be paying for them. We the United States will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it, and they're going to be paying for it," Trump explained at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.



At a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Rome on Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly announced that Germany was prepared to purchase Patriot air defence systems from the US and supply them to Ukraine.



The offer refers to two Patriot systems, with another to be financed by Norway. Ukraine has said it needs 10 of the US-made systems in total. Germany has already delivered three Patriot systems.



In a post on X on Monday, Merz praised the US president's plans to supply Ukraine with weapons "on a large scale," as Merz described it.



"President Trump and I have discussed this several times in recent days. I assured him: Germany will play an active role," Merz wrote on X.



"We are doing this in our own interest," Merz continued. "This will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's bombing terror. Only in this way will the pressure on Moscow increase to finally negotiate peace. Ultimately, we are demonstrating that we are pulling together as security policy partners."



Pistorius will head back to Germany on Tuesday having spent under 24 hours in the US capital.









