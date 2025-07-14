Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The US will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

"The European Union is paying for it. We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It'll be business for us, and we will send them Patriots, which they desperately need," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He said he is "very disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening, but there's a little bit of a problem there: I don't like it."

Trump said he will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is coming to Washington, DC on Monday.

Asked whether he is going to announce sanctions on Russia on Monday, he said: "We're going to see what we will see tomorrow."