Top diplomats of China, Russia discuss Korean Peninsula issue, Ukraine war, US ties

The Chinese and Russian top diplomats have discussed a string of regional and global issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Ukraine conflict, the Iranian nuclear issue, and ties with the US.

Wang Yi met with visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Beijing on Sunday.

Lavrov arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday after his three-day visit to North Korea to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting of foreign ministers in northern Tianjin city set for Tuesday.

According to a statement by Beijing, Wang and Lavrov exchanged "views" on such issues as the Korean Peninsula, the Ukraine crisis, and the Iranian nuclear issue, without elaborating on it further.

Notably, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during his meeting with Lavrov on Saturday, reaffirmed Pyongyang's unconditional support for Moscow in the Russia-Ukraine war, while China has insisted on a political solution to end the war, which began in February 2022.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides also discussed ties with the US besides the Iran-Israel conflict and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality, and interrelation," it said.

Wang said the focus of the talks between the two sides was to "deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, promote the development and revitalization of each country, and jointly respond to the challenges brought about by a turbulent and changing world," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement.

It said that China is willing to work with Russia and other member states to prepare for the Tianjin Summit, plan future development directions, enable cooperation in various fields, and promote the construction of the SCO to a new level.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the "Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression."

Beijing refers to World War II as the war of resistance against Japanese imperialism.

Lavrov, in return, said that Moscow is willing to work with Beijing to deepen cooperation in various fields and promote new achievements in Russia-China relations under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Russia will continue to fully support China's SCO presidency, strengthen communication and cooperation, and promote the success of the Tianjin Summit.















