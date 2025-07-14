Racism suspected in murder of Algerian woman in Germany

A 26-year-old Algerian woman who was stabbed to death in Hannover, Germany, had previously told her family she was facing racist insults and harassment from her neighbor, local media reported on Monday.

Rahma Ayat was attacked on July 4 in the stairwell of her apartment building in Arnum, south of Hannover, according to police reports. The autopsy revealed that Ayat died from multiple stab wounds, one of which pierced her heart.

Police arrested her neighbor, a 31-year-old German citizen, as the main suspect.

The victim's mother told Al-Araby television that her daughter had previously reported being repeatedly harassed and insulted by the suspect "because of her hijab and Arab origin."

Residents reported that the suspect had previously attempted to gain access to Ayat's apartment.

Ayat had lived in Germany for two years and worked as a nursing trainee at a Hannover hospital. She was preparing to begin formal nursing education.

Shocked by her death, her colleagues and friends held a vigil in the city center last week to honor her memory and demand justice.