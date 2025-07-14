Peace ‘only possible through strength,’ Zelensky says

Peace can only be achieved through strength, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday after a meeting with US envoy Keith Kellogg, calling for maximum pressure on Russia to stop the war.

In an evening address, Zelensky said his meeting with Kellogg in Kyiv marked "a meaningful start" to the former general's visit and thanked US President Donald Trump for his readiness to support Ukraine.

"This war continues only because of Russia, only because of Putin's desire to prolong it," Zelenskyy said.

"We must do absolutely everything to force Russia to stop the killings, to achieve real peace and guarantee security. Peace is possible only through force."

He said Ukraine and the US were working together on weapons deliveries, European defense funding, and enforcing sanctions. A sanctions bill targeting Russia is already prepared in Congress, he added.

The Ukrainian military and intelligence agencies are ready to share frontline intelligence with Kellogg about possible Russian offensives, Zelenskyy said, thanking the US, Germany, and Norway for preparing a new solution on Patriot air defense systems.

"Ukraine is absolutely ready for all honest and effective steps for peace," the Ukrainian leader said. "It is Russia that is not ready. It is Russia that needs to be forced. And this is happening."

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that the US will send new weapons to Ukraine, and threatened new sanctions on Moscow if a deal to end the fighting is not reached in 50 days.

He said European nations would purchase American weapons, and then transfer them to Ukraine.