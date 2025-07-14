Israeli warplanes launch airstrike in southern Syria’s Suwayda

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of the countryside of Suwayda city in southern Syria on Monday, Syrian media said.

The strike targeted the town of Al-Mazraa in the northwest of Suwayda, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

Early Monday, Syrian security forces launched a security operation in Suwayda to restore order after deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups, which have killed at least 30 people and injured over 100 others.

Local sources told Anadolu that the fighting began when rival armed groups seized vehicles from one another, prompting a rapid escalation into heavy exchanges involving medium and heavy weapons.