EU APPLAUDS ARMENIAS EFFORTS FOR REGIONAL STABILITY, NORMALIZATION WITH TÜRKIYE

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa (not pictured) and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (not pictured), in Brussels, Belgium July 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

The European Union on Monday praised Armenia's efforts to foster stability in the South Caucasus, including its push for normalization with Türkiye and a landmark peace deal with Azerbaijan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels to discuss regional developments and deepen EU-Armenia relations.

Von der Leyen welcomed Armenia's draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan, calling it "a seismic moment" in the region's history. "It brings decades of hostility to a close. I hope the treaty can be signed as soon as possible," she said.

Pashinyan reiterated Yerevan's commitment to democratic reforms and closer integration with the EU.

"We are working to have a deeper and broader partnership with Armenia, and we want to develop our relationship," Costa added.

In a joint statement, the EU leaders affirmed support for Armenia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and democratic trajectory.

They welcomed recent progress on visa liberalization and highlighted Armenia's newly adopted legislation initiating the country's European integration process.

The leaders also voiced support for integrating Armenia into regional infrastructure and economic initiatives, particularly those linked to the Black Sea.

Brussels reiterated its commitment to Armenia's long-term development through stepped-up financial and technical aid. Under the Global Gateway strategy, EU investments in Armenia are expected to reach €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion).

The €270 million Resilience and Growth Plan, announced in April, also raises EU funding by 50% to back reforms and investments in key sectors.

Regional connectivity was another key topic, with the EU reaffirming support for Armenia's Crossroads of Peace initiative-a proposed infrastructure network aimed at opening regional trade routes, including with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Security cooperation also featured prominently, including the launch of new EU-Armenia Security and Defense consultations, signaling Brussels' growing role in the South Caucasus as traditional Russian influence wanes.

The EU leaders said the meeting marked "an important step" in advancing relations and looked ahead to more progress at the upcoming EU-Armenia Partnership Council this autumn.

Pashinyan's visit follows a recent trip by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to Yerevan, where both sides reiterated their push for stronger cooperation and lasting regional peace.