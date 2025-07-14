Elderly Palestinian assaulted, injured by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

A 60-year-old Palestinian man was injured Monday after being assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

The illegal settlers beat the elderly man with clubs and stones in the village of Al-Minya, south of Hebron, the village's council head, Ziyad Kawazbeh, told Anadolu.

He said the Palestinian man was hospitalized with a broken jaw and a fractured hand.

According to Kawazbeh, the village has witnessed a series of attacks by extremist settlers in recent days, including the establishment of an illegal settlement outpost near residential areas.

Early Monday, illegal settlers uprooted hundreds of olive saplings in the village.

According to Palestinian figures, there are around 770,000 illegal settlers in 180 illegal settlements and 256 illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian authorities documented at least 2,153 illegal settler attacks in the occupied territory in the first half of this year alone, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, at least 998 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.