Australia rejects unilateral action on Taiwan: Premier

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said over the weekend that his government does not support "any unilateral action" on Taiwan amid reports that the US is pressing its allies to clarify their roles in a potential conflict with China over the island.

"We have a clear position, and we have been consistent about that…We don't want any change in the status quo," Albanese told reporters in Shanghai, according to ABC News.

His comments came a day after the Financial Times reported that Washington has asked Japan and Australia to define what roles they would take in the event of a US-China conflict over Taiwan—an effort that has reportedly frustrated both countries.

Albanese arrived Saturday in Shanghai on a weeklong visit to China, his second official trip as prime minister following his 2023 visit.

Earlier, Acting Defense Minister Patrick Conroy emphasized Australia's sovereign decision-making in such matters.

"The sole power to commit Australia to war, or to allow our territory to be used for a conflict, is the elected government of the day," Conroy said. "Sovereignty will always be prioritized, and that will continue to be our position."

During a meeting with Chen Jining, secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Albanese underscored the importance of bilateral ties.

"We deal with each other in a calm and consistent manner, and we want to continue to pursue our national interests, and it is in our interest to have good relations with China," he said.

"My visit here will enable us to have further frank and constructive dialogue, which is so important for relations between our two countries and to promote stability and prosperity in our region," he added.

Albanese is expected to attend the Annual Leaders' Meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and also meet with President Xi Jinping during the visit.