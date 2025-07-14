Another Israeli soldier commits suicide, in 3rd death in 10 days

Another Israeli soldier committed suicide at a military base in Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, in the third such death among active-duty soldiers in the last 10 days, the army said on Monday.

A military statement did not provide any details about the soldier's death, only saying that he was found lifeless at the base.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the soldier, a member of the army's Nahal Brigade, had killed himself inside his base in the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the broadcaster, the dead soldier had participated in combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Military Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Last week, a reservist died by suicide, and another unnamed soldier was found dead under similar circumstances.

"Three soldiers have taken their own lives in the past week. This is a suffocating reality," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X.

"At least 15 soldiers have died by suicide since the beginning of the year. This war is destroying lives," he added.

According to Israeli media, an increasing number of soldiers have committed suicide since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

On July 6, a reserve soldier killed himself in a forest near the northern city of Safed due to psychological problems from the Gaza war.

Figures given by the Israel Hayom newspaper showed that 21 soldiers had ended their lives in 2024.

In May, Haaretz said that 42 soldiers had committed suicide since the start of the Gaza war.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.