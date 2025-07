A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the German Centre for Georesearch (GEOFON) as well as the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier, the GEOFON measured the earthquake as magnitude 7.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 167 kilometers (103 miles) off the city of Tual in Maluku province, with a depth of 65.7 km (40 mi).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or infrastructural damage.