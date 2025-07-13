WHITE HOUSE: TRUMPS LATEST TARIFFS ARE REAL UNLESS DEALS IMPROVE

U.S. President Donald Trump has seen some trade deal offers and thinks they need to be better, White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday, adding that Trump will proceed with threatened tariffs on Mexico, the European Union and other countries if they don't improve.

"Well, these tariffs are real if the President doesn't get a deal that he thinks is good enough," Hassett told ABC's This Week program. "But you know, conversations are ongoing, and we'll see where the dust settles."

Hassett told ABC's "This Week" program that Trump's threatened 50% tariff on goods from Brazil reflect Trump's frustration with the South American country's actions as well as its trade negotiations with the U.S.









