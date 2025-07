Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari -- who led his country first as a military strongman and later as an elected democrat -- died Sunday at the age of 82, an aide said.

"The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon in a clinic in London," Garba Shehu, who served as Buhari's spokesman during his presidency, said in a post on social media.