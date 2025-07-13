Israeli strikes kill dozens more in Gaza Strip

At least 34 Palestinians, including children and eight individuals fetching water, were killed Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas and displacement tents across the Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources.

Israeli warplanes struck a family home in the Al-Sawarkah area west of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 10 people.

In a separate strike on a water distribution point in Nuseirat, eight Palestinians, including six children, were killed and 16 others wounded.

In the northern Gaza Strip, six Palestinians were killed and others injured after an Israeli warplane bombed a house in Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Five others were killed and several more injured in a separate airstrike that hit a house on Hamid Street in western Gaza City.

In the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, a young girl and another person were killed, and several people were injured when Israeli forces bombed a family home near the Islamic Complex Mosque.

In southern Gaza, Nasser Medical Complex medics confirmed the deaths of three people following an Israeli strike on a displacement tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces blew up several residential buildings in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, causing extensive destruction to nearby property.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 57,900 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



