Iranian president narrowly escapes being killed during 12-day war with Israel, - report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained minor leg injuries during an Israeli strike that targeted a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council last month, Fars News Agency reported Saturday.

Published July 13,2025

The Iranian news agency Fars reported that Israel's air force bombed a National Security Council building complex on June 16, three days after the war began.



Following the attack, the power went out, the report said. The participants of the crisis meeting managed to get to safety but some of them, including Pezeshkian, sustained leg injuries.



In an interview with US talk show host Tucker Carlson about a week ago, Pezeshkian already mentioned the attempt to assassinate him, citing a possible intelligence leak.



There is speculation about the infiltration of an agent, Fars reported.



Meanwhile, a video was shared in Iranian media purportedly showing bombings on a mountainside in the west of Tehran.



Israel began a war against Iran on June 13, attacking targets nationwide including nuclear facilities and also killing top scientists and military leaders.



Iran's armed forces responded with missile attacks. Both countries recorded casualties including civilians.



Just over a week after the war began, Washington intervened and bombed three of Iran's most important nuclear sites.



After 12 days of attacks, a ceasefire was unexpectedly announced. However, in Iran, concerns about new attacks are growing.











