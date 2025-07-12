RUSSIA EXPRESSES REGRET OVER NORTH KOREAS ABSENCE AT ASEAN SUMMIT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed regret on Saturday over North Korea's absence at recent ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur, saying Pyongyang's presence "was missed" and affirming that Russia had defended its interests in its stead.

"Even in your absence, we upheld your interests at the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Regional Forum on Security," Lavrov said during a meeting with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Wonsan, a resort city developed under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's directives.

Lavrov praised the newly constructed resort, predicting that Russian tourists would "increasingly seek out this destination."

He pledged that Russia's Foreign Ministry would "do everything possible" to facilitate travel, including the establishment of direct air connections.

Referencing Choe's earlier description of the Russia-North Korea strategic dialogue as "a solid foundation for an invincible combat brotherhood," Lavrov said a sentiment had been "tangibly confirmed" by the collaboration of Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers with Russian forces in the Kursk region.

"Heroic KPA soldiers fought alongside our troops, paying with blood and lives to liberate the area from Ukrainian Nazis," Lavrov said, applauding North Korea's leadership and service members for their "excellent combat readiness" and contributions to "the just cause of liberating Russian territories."

Lavrov's talks with Choe Son-hui are part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministers.

Lavrov is scheduled to stay in the country until Sunday and then proceed to China for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

During his visit to the capital Pyongyang, Lavrov will also deliver a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.