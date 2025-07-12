Report on plane crash in India: Fuel supply to engines was cut off

According to reports in the Indian press, the preliminary investigation into the crash is being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India and is expected to conclude with a final report within 12 months. The investigation involves U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing, engine maker General Electric, the airline Air India, and civil aviation experts.

The publicly released preliminary report reveals that initial findings indicate the fuel supply to the aircraft's engines was interrupted shortly after takeoff. Data retrieved from the aircraft's black box shows that, just seconds after takeoff, the fuel control switches for both engines were moved from the "run" position to "cutoff," causing both engines to shut down and the aircraft to lose thrust.

Cockpit voice recordings cited in the report capture one pilot asking the other, "Why did you shut it off?" to which the other responds, "I didn't shut it off."

Although the fuel control switches were later returned to the "normal flight" position and the engines automatically attempted to restart, only one engine was able to regain thrust—though not enough to stabilize the aircraft, the report said.

The report underscores that cutting fuel to the engines is a procedure typically performed after landing or in emergencies like an engine fire. Executing it during takeoff is considered "highly unusual."

The preliminary report concludes that there were no structural defects in the aircraft or its engines. It states: "Based on current findings, no special warnings or additional precautions are required for Boeing 787-8 aircraft or General Electric GEnx-1B engines."