Israel kills 15 Palestinians in Gaza, including 10 seeking aid

At least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip on Friday, including 10 civilians shot while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian media and medical sources.

Medics told Anadolu that Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians gathered to receive food and other basic supplies, killing 10 and wounding more than 60 others.

Separately, an Israeli drone attack injured five civilians near the Al-Nazla roundabout in northern Gaza, after it dropped bombs on the area.

Several Palestinians have been killed trying to get food in the enclave since the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in late May.

Overall, Israel has killed nearly 57,800 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.



