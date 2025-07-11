News World Erdoğan: International community remained silent on Srebrenica, now merely watching Gaza genocide

In a powerful statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the international community's continued silence on the oppression in Palestine, drawing a direct comparison to its past inaction during the Srebrenica genocide. He stressed that global institutions are "merely watching" the massacres in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

"International community remained silent on Srebrenica, now it is merely watching oppression taking place in Palestine in recent years," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message to remember the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.



Türkiye rejects all statements and remarks that seek to deny the Srebrenica genocide or "glorify war criminals" in defiance of international court rulings, Erdoğan said in a statement on Friday.



Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks came in a video message marking the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which claimed the lives of thousands of Bosnians.



Erdoğan also reiterated Ankara's continued and unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order.



Touching on Israel's relentless ongoing attacks on Gaza, Erdoğan said that decades ago the international community remained silent on Srebrenica, and now in recent years it is a mere bystander to the oppression taking place in Palestine.



Erdoğan vowed that the Israeli government will be held accountable "sooner or later" before the law and history for its genocide of nearly 58,000 Palestinians.










