China says Beijing, Washington should ‘find right way to get along’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that Beijing and Washington should "find the right way to get along with each other in the new era."

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, Wang told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Beijing hopes the US would view China with an "objective, rational, pragmatic attitude."

Wang and Rubio, who met for the first time since the latter was appointed last January. were in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur for a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and shared concerns.

Wang outlined China's "principled positions" on advancing China-US relations, stressing the need to turn the important consensus reached by the two presidents into concrete policies and actions.

He emphasized that US policy toward China should be "based on the goal of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," and said the US should treat China in an "equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner."

Describing the meeting as "positive, pragmatical and constructive," Wang and Rubio agreed to strengthen diplomatic channels and communication and dialogue at all levels in all fields, give full play to the role of diplomatic departments in promoting bilateral relations, and explore ways to expand areas of cooperation while managing differences," the statement said.



