At Asia forum, Pakistan urges support against 'instrumentalization of counterterrorism narratives'

Pakistan's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, on Friday called for global support against "instrumentalization of counterterrorism narratives," which has become a "disturbing trend."

"The instrumentalization of counterterrorism narratives to stigmatize entire communities, particularly Muslims, is a disturbing trend," Dar said, while addressing the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

"When such narratives are coupled with state-driven Islamophobic policies, the result is the erosion of fundamental rights and the exacerbation of alienation and radicalization. This practice must be unequivocally condemned by all," he added.

Observing that South Asia continues to face security challenges associated with unresolved disputes, including the lingering Kashmir issue, Dar urged the international community to support a peaceful settlement and the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

India's recent decision to unilaterally hold in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) further underscores its disregard for international commitments, he went on to say.

New Delhi announced it would hold the World Bank-brokered water-sharing treaty in April, following an attack in the Pahalgam district of Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

The brazen attack led to a four-day conflict between the two nuclear rivals in May before the two sides agreed to a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

There was no immediate reaction from India to Dar's statement.

Pakistan also welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, commending Tehran's efforts to avoid wider conflict.

"The ongoing Israeli invasion of Palestinian territories remains a source of great distress for us," he further said, adding that the root cause of the conflict in the Middle East is the persistent occupation of Palestinian territories.

"Immediate international action is imperative to end Israeli aggression, ensure unhindered humanitarian access, and hold the illegally occupying power accountable for its atrocities," he said.

On the South China Sea issue, he said that Pakistan supports all efforts for regional peace and dialogue.

"Peace in this vital region requires non-interference, restraint, and engagement. Pakistan reiterates its firm support for the 'One China Policy,' recognizing the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate authority over Taiwan," he added.

Earlier, Dar met with leaders and foreign ministers of several countries, including Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim.

During the half-hour meeting, the two discussed regional and global developments, including ASEAN-Pakistan relations and the Kashmir issue, the state-run Bernama news agency reported.

"Malaysia remains committed to a peaceful resolution through dialogue in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. We also encourage deeper engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN moving forward," Anwar was quoted as saying.