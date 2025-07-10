Russia says BRICS is not anti-American

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that BRICS was not an anti-American group and that it will not listen to "language of threats and manipulation".

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened BRICS countries with additional 10% tariffs after calling the bloc "anti-American."

"BRICS is not an anti-American association. Nothing on the BRICS agenda contains an anti-American component," Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow.

"The language of threats and manipulation, if you will, about what is or is not happening, including on the BRICS platform, is not the sort of language that should to be spoken to the participants of this association."





