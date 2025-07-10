News World Moscow: US, Russia exploring path to normalized relations

Moscow: US, Russia exploring path to normalized relations

Russia and the United States plan to continue efforts to normalize their strained relationship after the country's top diplomats met in Malaysia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of ASEAN foreign ministers' talks, with discussions also covering Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as developments in Iran and Syria.



Russia also reiterated its desire to resume direct air travel with the US, saying it would help facilitate "unhindered contact" between the two countries' societies.



Moscow emphasized once again "the importance of continuing efforts to normalize the operation of bilateral diplomatic missions." Embassy activity has been severely restricted in recent years amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington.



Rubio and Lavrov met in person for the first time just under five months ago in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The two spoke on the phone several times afterwards as the US pushed for a ceasefire in Ukraine.









