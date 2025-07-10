Trump’s controversial push to expel Palestinians from Gaza

The forced transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip was a main topic of discussion during US President Donald Trump's recent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The two leaders met at the White House on Monday, with Trump saying that there had been "great cooperation" from "surrounding countries" about relocating Palestinians from the enclave, where Israel's ongoing deadly assault has killed nearly 60,000 people, mostly women and children.

"We've had great cooperation from … surrounding countries. … So something good will happen," he said when asked about displacing Palestinians.

His comments were the latest in a series of controversial positions by the American president about relocating Palestinians and taking over Gaza to turn it into a "Riviera of the Middle East." Since first floating the idea back in January, Trump's position has also wavered in some instances. Here is a timeline of the US president's key remarks on the issue:

- Jan. 25

Just five days into his new term, Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt should take in Palestinians from Gaza.

"I'd like Egypt to take people, and I'd like Jordan to take people (from Gaza)." Trump described Gaza as "literally a demolition site … so I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they (Palestinians) can maybe live in peace for a change."

"We just clean out that whole thing."

- Jan. 27

Trump reiterated his controversial idea for Palestinian displacement from Gaza.

"I think he (Egypt's president) would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it, too," he said, despite public rejection from both countries of his plan.

- Jan. 30

Trump reiterated his relocation plan, maintaining the same position despite public rejection from both Egypt and Jordan.

- Jan. 31

Trump once again repeated his call for the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, showing no change in position or rhetoric.

- Feb. 4

Ahead of a meeting with Netanyahu in Washington, Trump said that Palestinians should permanently leave Gaza due to the devastation caused by Israel's military campaign.

"I think they (Gazans) should get a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land, and we get some people to put up the money to build it. I don't know how they could want to stay (in Gaza)."

- Feb. 4 (Evening)

In a joint press conference with Netanyahu, Trump proposed a US takeover of Gaza.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip. … We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

He said Washington would ask neighboring countries with "humanitarian hearts" and "great wealth" to take in Palestinians.

When asked if US troops would be sent, Trump said: "If it's necessary, we'll do that." When asked who will live in Gaza, Trump said: "I envision world people living there, … Palestinians also."

- Feb. 6

Trump renewed his call for the US takeover of the Palestinian territory with Israel's help.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians … would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," he posted on social media.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed!"

- Feb. 10

In a Fox News interview with anchor Bret Baier, Trump said Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza.

"No, they wouldn't because they're going to have much better housing," he said. "I'm talking about building a permanent place for them."

- March 12

Trump suddenly shifted his rhetoric on the matter, replying to a reporter's question during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin: "Nobody is expelling any Palestinians."

- April 7

Meeting Netanyahu again at the White House, Trump called Gaza "an incredible piece of important real estate."

"And I think it's something that we would be involved in, but you know having a peace force like the United States there, controlling and owning the Gaza Strip, would be a good thing," he said.

"And if you take the people, the Palestinians, and move them around to different countries, and you have plenty of countries that will do that." Trump said: "A lot of people like my concept. But you know, there are other concepts that I like too and there are some concepts I don't like."

- July 7

At the start of a White House dinner with Netanyahu, Trump renewed his controversial idea for Palestinian displacement.

