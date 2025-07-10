Kenyan opposition threatens ICC action against President Ruto

Rigathi Gachagua, leader of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and President William Ruto's former deputy, has threatened to refer the Kenyan leader to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his recent comments regarding deadly anti-government protests.

"You lack feelings and humanity. We shall report you NOT to the Kenyan police but the International Criminal Court an address you are familiar with," Gachagua wrote on X late Wednesday, alluding to Ruto's previous ICC charges related to the 2007 post-election violence that left around 1,300 people dead.

The ICC dropped the case against Ruto in 2016, citing insufficient evidence and alleged witness interference.

Gachagua's statement came after the Kenyan president ordered police to shoot protesters targeting businesses in the legs, ensuring they are incapacitated but not killed.

"Let them be shot in the leg and go to the hospital as they head to court. Yes, let them not kill, but shoot and break the legs," Ruto had said.

"You have even gone further to add insult to injury by directing them to shoot innocent Kenyans in the legs," Gachagua deplored in his statement.

President Ruto on Wednesday accused his political rivals of attempting to overthrow his government, warning that attacks on police stations and violent demonstrations would be treated as acts of war.

"Mr. President, nobody wants to overthrow you. Nobody wants to overthrow your government," Gachagua told journalists in Nairobi.

Anti-government protests have intensified across the East African country in recent days, fueled by anger over police brutality, economic hardship, and calls for Ruto's resignation.

Demonstrators have stormed police stations and clashed with security forces, with videos circulating online showing widespread unrest.

During the recent Saba Saba anniversary protests, 31 people were killed at the hands of the police and more than 500 arrested, according to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.





