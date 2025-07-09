Muslim organizations in Europe warn of systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza

Eight non-governmental organizations representing Muslims across Europe said civilian infrastructure in Gaza is being "systematically" destroyed and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the genocide.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, NGO representatives read out a joint statement highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that many lives have been lost and hundreds of thousands are missing as a result of Israeli attacks.

"People are dying trying to get water or food. Hunger is being deliberately used as a weapon of war. Humanitarian aid is being restricted. Hope is fading," the statement said.

Noting that civilian infrastructure and the livelihoods of the Palestinian people in Gaza are being subjected to "systematic destruction," the statement emphasized that this "crime against humanity" must end.

The statement criticized the activities of the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation, saying: "An aid structure that effectively encourages displacement is not a solution—it exacerbates the crisis."

It also condemned the European governments' response to the situation in Gaza as "largely symbolic" and questioned "where their red lines are."

"Political inaction and the turning a blind eye of many decision-makers around the world are contributing to the humanitarian catastrophe," it said.

Mehmet Ustun, head of the Executive Body of Muslims in Belgium (EMB), told Anadolu that such a large-scale meeting was being held for the first time.

"As religious organizations here, we have no political goal or agenda. We are simply trying to raise awareness about the hunger and genocide our brothers and sisters in Gaza are experiencing," he said.

Israel has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. Its military resumed attacks in the enclave on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that took hold in January. Talks for another truce are underway in Doha.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.