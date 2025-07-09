Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he and US President Donald Trump have a "common goal" on the Gaza Strip, denying reports that they seek the forcible relocation of Palestinians.

"I want to inform you something that will shock the various reports that come out. President Trump and I have a common goal," Netanyahu told reporters at the Capitol Hill, referring to the media reports that said Israel and the US kept alive the idea of relocating Palestinians from the besieged enclave.

"I want to achieve the release of our hostages. We want to end Hamas rule in Gaza, make sure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel. In pursuing this common goal, we have a common strategy. Not only do we have a common strategy, we have common tactics. This doesn't involve pressure, doesn't involve coercion. It involves full coordination," Netanyahu said.

Trump hosted Netanyahu on Monday for a dinner at the White House, where they discussed the regional issues, including a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza.

During their meeting on Monday, asked by a reporter whether his Palestinian relocation plan is still on the table, Trump said the US has "great cooperation" from surrounding countries to accept Palestinians. While Netanyahu said they were "getting close to finding several countries" and argued that Palestinians wishing to leave Gaza should be given a "free choice."

Trump also met Netanyahu on Tuesday for a second time as efforts continued to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"We're not pushing out anyone," Netanyahu said, when asked whether pushing out Palestinians to countries they have no connections to going to make Israel "safer."

"I don't think that's President Trump's suggestion. His suggestion was giving them a choice," he added.

The Palestinians should have "the freedom of choice" right, he said, adding "but nothing more than that, no coercion, no forcible dislocation."

Israel has killed more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.