TRUMP ASKS LIBERIAN PRESIDENT WHERE HE LEARNED ENGLISH, HIS COUNTRYS OFFICIAL LANGUAGE

President Donald Trump was basking in the praise of a group of African leaders on Wednesday, many of them speaking a different language, when the Liberian president took to his microphone and spoke in English - his country's official language.

"Liberia is a longtime friend of the United States and we believe in your policy of making America great again," President Joseph Boakai said at a White House meeting before advocating for U.S. investment in his country. "We just want to thank you so much for this opportunity."

Trump was impressed and inquired where Boakai got his language skills.

"Such good English," Trump said. "Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?"

Boakai seemed to chuckle.

"In Liberia?" Trump asked. "Yes sir," Boakai said.

"That's very interesting," Trump said. "I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well."

Liberia was founded in 1822 as a colony for free Black Americans, the brainchild of white Americans trying to address what they saw as a problem - the future for Black people in the United States once slavery ended. English is Liberia's official language, though multiple Indigenous languages are spoken there as well.





