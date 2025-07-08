Trump slams reporter for Epstein question, calls it a 'desecration'

President Donald Trump criticized a reporter Tuesday for asking about Jeffrey Epstein during a Cabinet meeting, calling it inappropriate while the US is dealing with other issues.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years," said Trump, adding that "we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep, that is unbelievable."

Turning to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump asked, "Do you want to waste the time and you feel like answering?" before continuing. "I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration, but you go ahead."

Bondi responded, "I don't mind answering," and addressed her earlier comments made in a February interview on Fox News.

"It's (Fox interview) been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, 'It's sitting on my desk to be reviewed,' meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That's what I meant by that," she said.

Bondi added that "Also to the 10s of 1000s of video they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were, never going to be released, never going to see the light of day. To him being an agent, I have no knowledge about that."

She noted that a video from the prison was "not conclusive," but supported evidence that "he committed suicide," and added that "every night the video is reset … so we're looking for that video to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night and that's it."

Bondi's remarks came after the Justice Department released a memo stating there is no evidence that Epstein maintained a "client list," blackmailed influential individuals or was murdered. The memo, obtained by Axios, also said prison surveillance video supports the medical examiner's finding that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Epstein, a wealthy financier facing federal sex trafficking charges, died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019.






