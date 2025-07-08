Trump says US has 'scheduled Iran talks'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will hold talks with Iran.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump told reporters along Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting will take place in the "next week or so."

Asked about another strike on Iran, Trump said: "I hope we're not going to have to do that. I can't imagine wanting to do that."

"I hope it's over. Yeah, I think Iran wants to meet. I think they want to make peace, and I'm all for it," he said.





