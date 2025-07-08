SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT HITS BACK AFTER TRUMPS BRICS REMARKS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hit back Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened an additional 10% tariff on countries that orient themselves along the "anti-American polices" of the BRICS economic bloc, saying "it cannot be that might should now be right."

There should "never be vengeance, retribution" against the countries seeking cooperation and working to advance "the interests of humanity," he told the press in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ramaphosa said BRICS should be viewed as one of several emerging centers of global power working to improve governance and development, not as a rival to existing institutions such as the UN and the G20.

He called the bloc's latest declaration "a beautiful declaration" aimed at advancing the interests of people around the world.

Ramaphosa said that BRICS also collectively condemned Israel's "unilateral" attack on Iran and reiterated its call for a Gaza ceasefire "so that the slaughter and the genocide of the Palestinians should be stopped."

He said calls from the Global South, particularly Africa, for reform of the UN Security Council are "gathering momentum," as more countries recognize the need to modernize global governance structures created 80 years ago.

Asked about the ongoing trade deals with the US and the Trump administration's "looming deadline," Ramaphosa expressed hope that Pretoria and Washington "will be able to reach an understanding."

He said an engagement is in process following his White House visit as South Africa's Trade Ministry continues discussions with the US side.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has made a "clear proposal and offer" to the US which is currently under review, with a response expected by or shortly after Wednesday.

"Everything is negotiable," he noted. "Even timelines that are set are often either negotiable or stretched."

"We are hoping for the very best when it comes to that," he added.

Trump issued an executive order in February cutting US financial assistance to South Africa, citing concerns about its land expropriation law, a genocide case it brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and deepening ties with Iran.

In May, Ramaphosa met with Trump at the White House to discuss bilateral issues and trade amid heightened tensions over the US president's controversial claims that white Afrikaner farmers are being persecuted and killed in South Africa.

Ramaphosa said his meeting with Trump was a success and that South Africa-US relations were reset to focus on trade amid the "turbulent geopolitical architecture."





