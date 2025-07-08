Fire at communication center in Cairo: 22 injured

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, 14 people were injured in the fire at the Ramses Central building in downtown Cairo, and the injured were transferred to the Coptic Hospital on Ramses Street for treatment.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hussam Abdulgaffar told local media that the number of injured rose to 22, with patients transferred to al-Kattamiye, al-Munira, and al-Demirdash hospitals.

Abdulgaffar stated that most injuries were due to suffocation and first-degree burns, and that all injured are in stable condition.

The official Egyptian news agency MENA reported that after the Cairo Civil Defense General Directorate teams extinguished the fire, cooling operations began in the building to prevent possible re-ignition.

The state-owned Egyptian Telecommunications Company said it responded quickly to the fire in coordination with civil defense teams, and the building's electricity was completely cut off during firefighting to ensure workers' safety and prevent the spread of flames.

Due to the fire, some telecommunication services experienced temporary interruptions.

The statement added: "After firefighting operations are completed, all affected services will be identified and the grievances of affected users will be addressed. Technical teams have begun work to restore services as soon as possible."