EU PROSECUTORS OFFICE INVESTIGATES MISUSE OF FUNDS BY FAR-RIGHT LAWMAKERS

EU financial prosecutors said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into alleged misuse of 4.3 million euros ($5.04 million) of funds by Identity and Democracy, a now-defunct far-right group that included Marine Le Pen's National Rally party.

Media outlets in several countries across the EU reported last week that a draft audit by the European Parliament had found that parties linked to the group had performed improper procurement procedures and had given donations to non-parliamentary activities.

The Identity and Democracy grouping in the European Parliament was unveiled by French politician Le Pen in 2019, uniting eurosceptics from across the continent who aimed to devolve power from Brussels back to capitals.

A European Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson confirmed the probe, first reported by Euractiv, but said it was not possible to provide any details. Le Pen's party did not respond to a request for comment.

Euractiv, a media outlet that covers the EU, said the probe related to spending between 2019 and 2024.

EPPO investigates financial crimes against the European Union and works with EU member states' authorities, as well as other entities.







