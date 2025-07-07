Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the 11 nations of BRICS Sunday, vowing to impose an extra 10 percent tariff on the grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India and China.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

In another post, he announced that US tariff letters and/or agreements with various countries across the world "will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern) (1600GMT), Monday, July 7th."

In late January, Trump said "there is no chance that BRICS (countries) will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else."

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs," he added.

BRICS members have discussed shifting from the dollar in recent years, with discussions intensifying after the US imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 following the start of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Trump's statements Sunday came as leaders and representatives from BRICS are gathering in Rio de Janeiro for the group's 17th annual summit.



