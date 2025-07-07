Death toll from flash floods in US state of Texas rises to 82

The death toll from flash floods in the US state of Texas has risen to 82, including 28 children, according to a media report late Sunday.

The tally includes 68 deaths in Kerr County, six deaths in Travis County, three deaths in Burnet County, two deaths each in Kendall and Williamson counties and one death in Tom Green County.

Airborne rescue teams in Texas have been working nonstop since the deadly floods to search for survivors in the Hill Country region, one person involved in the effort told CNN.

Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump said he plans to visit Texas later this week.

"Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would've done it today, but we'd just be in their way — probably Friday," he told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

Ahead of his announcement of a potential visit, Trump said he signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."