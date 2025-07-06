Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidan and Araghchi discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as the negotiation process regarding Iran's nuclear activities, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan said Türkiye backs the resolution of all issues in the region through diplomacy and is ready to provide all necessary support for steps taken in this direction.