News World Netanyahu: Hamas-seeked changes to ceasefire proposal 'unacceptable'

Netanyahu: Hamas-seeked changes to ceasefire proposal 'unacceptable'

"The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel," Netanyahu's office said in a social media post early on Sunday.

DPA WORLD Published July 06,2025 Subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Palestinian resistance organization Hamas is seeking "unacceptable" changes to a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



"The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel," Netanyahu's office said in a social media post early on Sunday.



The Israeli premier also ordered a delegation to be sent to Doha for indirect talks with Hamas, his office announced. The negotiating team was set to leave on Sunday. According to media reports, Netanyahu will leave for Washington on the same day.



The talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are focusing on agreeing a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages still held by Hamas.



Efforts to secure a temporary ceasefire have been stalled for months but the mediators recently presented another proposal, which reports say provides for the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip for at least 60 days, the staggered release of 10 Israeli hostages and the return of the remains of dead hostages.



In exchange, a large number of Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli prisons.



During the ceasefire, the two sides would attempt negotiate a permanent end to the war.



Hamas had said on Friday that it had handed over its approval of the latest mediation proposal to Qatar and Egypt.



A Hamas official told dpa that there was still a need for clarification regarding the continuation of the ceasefire after the initial 60-day period, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to the area.



According to US President Donald Trump, Israel agreed to the "necessary conditions" for the conclusion of the ceasefire several days ago.



Netanyahu is reportedly due to meet Trump on Monday.



The conflict was triggered by the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas and other resistance groups, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage in Gaza.



According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the conflict.



Israeli intelligence suggests at least 20 hostages are still alive. Hamas also has the bodies of 28 abductees. The status of two people who were kidnapped is unclear.











